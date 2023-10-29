Obituary: Rosemary Collingwood

Rosemary Collingwood

1928-2023

Rosemary departed this world Oct. 13, 2023, at 95, in Cottonwood, Arizona. Born in Cleveland Ohio, she shared 65 years of marriage with her beloved husband Stuart before moving to Arizona following his death. They raised four children: Robert (Cyndi) whom she lived with most recently, Timothy (Renee), Lance (Mary Lynn), and Jean (Robert). She was grandmother to seven and their spouses; she had 12 great-grandchildren. Rosemary had a 45-year nursing career.

A private memorial service will be held later. Information provided by the family.