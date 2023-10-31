Cornville property catches fire twice in suspicious circumstances
CORNVILLE—Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Verde Valley Fire District continue to investigate a recurrent fire at a home in Cornville.
A shed on the property on South Horton Drive caught fire Oct. 19. Two Verde Valley Fire District stations responded along with Cottonwood Fire Department.
“Crews got a quick stop on the fire and stopped it from spreading to any surrounding structures,” VVFD reported at the time.
According to YCSO, the owner was not in residence, and neighbors reported unknown male subjects going into the shed with lighted cigarettes.
Fire crews were called back to the site Oct. 27, this time on a report of the home itself being on fire.
YCSO said the owner was not around, and neighbors recalled seeing flashlights in the empty house. YCSO also reported the home had been condemned.
During the fire, portions of the roof collapsed, which hampered VVFD’s ability to investigate for a time. The fire is considered suspicious.
- You Asked: What is being built on 89A?
- 10 apply for appointment to Cottonwood City Council
- Obituary: Terry John Fisher Jr.
- LEGACY: Deputy Hanna Bower follows family footsteps in crime fighting
- Keenan opens his portal to Verde Valley ‘wine country’
- Son returns to work for police chief dad through tragedy, celebration
- Eden officially open after replacing Cork & Catch
- Crews combat Cecil Fire; meeting planned tonight
- Why Jimmy Kimmel's Aunt Crashed 'The Golden Bachelor'
- City will recruit new police chief
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: