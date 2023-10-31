Cornville property catches fire twice in suspicious circumstances

CORNVILLE—Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Verde Valley Fire District continue to investigate a recurrent fire at a home in Cornville.

A shed on the property on South Horton Drive caught fire Oct. 19. Two Verde Valley Fire District stations responded along with Cottonwood Fire Department.

“Crews got a quick stop on the fire and stopped it from spreading to any surrounding structures,” VVFD reported at the time.

According to YCSO, the owner was not in residence, and neighbors reported unknown male subjects going into the shed with lighted cigarettes.

Fire crews were called back to the site Oct. 27, this time on a report of the home itself being on fire.

YCSO said the owner was not around, and neighbors recalled seeing flashlights in the empty house. YCSO also reported the home had been condemned.

During the fire, portions of the roof collapsed, which hampered VVFD’s ability to investigate for a time. The fire is considered suspicious.