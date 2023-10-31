OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Cornville property catches fire twice in suspicious circumstances Old dynamite found, detonated near Cornville Road NEED TO KNOW Homeless hotel begins renovations Slag-pile operations resume without meeting Hungry Hungry Javelina: A warmer than usual summer blamed for destruction at 7 Canyons Golf Club Haunted Group raises $40,000 for Phoenix Children’s Center Camp Verde’s Día de los Muertos an opportunity to honor dead New farm celebrates community, biodynamics Recall petition filed against Mayor Elinski

Subscribe Now
Tue, Oct. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

CVHS football will host state playoff Nov. 3

Senior Landon McKay and the Camp Verde Cowboys are back in the playoffs as the fourth-ranked team in the 2A conference. They host St. Johns in the first round on Friday at 7 p.m. (Photo by Mark Jones)

Senior Landon McKay and the Camp Verde Cowboys are back in the playoffs as the fourth-ranked team in the 2A conference. They host St. Johns in the first round on Friday at 7 p.m. (Photo by Mark Jones)

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: October 31, 2023 2:47 p.m.

CAMP VERDE—A 10-touchdown Senior Night performance gave the Camp Verde High School football a season-ending victory Friday night and locked in their fourth-place seeding in the 2A state championship tournament.

In defeating Bisbee 72-16 Oct. 27, the Cowboys had 516 total yards. Senior quarterback Tyson Buckley completed 22 of 28 passes for 318 of those yards and threw for six touchdowns. Senior Jordan Williams caught seven for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior Noah Collins led the ground attack with 14 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. Junior Thaine Cook ran the ball three times for 63 yards, including a 36 yarder and a touchdown.

Seniors Christian Sanabria, Caleb Bahe and Jackson Paceley all had receptions for touchdowns. Seniors Tobias Toveall and Landon McKay had rushing scores.

With its high seeding in the state playoffs, the Camp Verde squad will host No. 13 St. Johns on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the quarterfinals Nov. 9.

During the regular season, the Cowboys were 8-2 and won the Agua Fria region title. Of the three teams ranked above them in the bracket, Camp Verde played No. 2 Arizona Lutheran Academy and No. 3 Scottsdale Christian Academy during the season, accounting for the Cowboys’ two losses in the first half of the season. Pima, which they have not faced, is the top-ranked team in 2A.

Buckley’s 2,822 passing yards on the season is second in the conference and fourth all around. Sanabria leads the 2A conference in receiving yards with 1,074 (sixth overall), and Williams is third in 2A with 989.

Tickets to Round 1 of the playoffs at Camp Verde are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Your tickets must be purchased online at https://gofan.co/event/1175440 and should be on your phone at the gate.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News