CVHS football will host state playoff Nov. 3

CAMP VERDE—A 10-touchdown Senior Night performance gave the Camp Verde High School football a season-ending victory Friday night and locked in their fourth-place seeding in the 2A state championship tournament.

In defeating Bisbee 72-16 Oct. 27, the Cowboys had 516 total yards. Senior quarterback Tyson Buckley completed 22 of 28 passes for 318 of those yards and threw for six touchdowns. Senior Jordan Williams caught seven for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior Noah Collins led the ground attack with 14 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. Junior Thaine Cook ran the ball three times for 63 yards, including a 36 yarder and a touchdown.

Seniors Christian Sanabria, Caleb Bahe and Jackson Paceley all had receptions for touchdowns. Seniors Tobias Toveall and Landon McKay had rushing scores.

With its high seeding in the state playoffs, the Camp Verde squad will host No. 13 St. Johns on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the quarterfinals Nov. 9.

During the regular season, the Cowboys were 8-2 and won the Agua Fria region title. Of the three teams ranked above them in the bracket, Camp Verde played No. 2 Arizona Lutheran Academy and No. 3 Scottsdale Christian Academy during the season, accounting for the Cowboys’ two losses in the first half of the season. Pima, which they have not faced, is the top-ranked team in 2A.

Buckley’s 2,822 passing yards on the season is second in the conference and fourth all around. Sanabria leads the 2A conference in receiving yards with 1,074 (sixth overall), and Williams is third in 2A with 989.

Tickets to Round 1 of the playoffs at Camp Verde are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Your tickets must be purchased online at https://gofan.co/event/1175440 and should be on your phone at the gate.