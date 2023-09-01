OFFERS
Miss reading to your students or grandchildren?

The Sedona Literacy Center seeks more volunteers to help schoolchildren read at grade level. (Contributed photo)

Originally Published: September 1, 2023 1:46 p.m.

We can help. The Sedona Literacy Center works with students at West Sedona School and Oak Creek School (off Page Springs Road in Cornville).This all-volunteer, grass roots program began in 1988 and has provided help to over 500 primary students in the Verde Valley since then. Second and third graders, who need extra help, get one-on-one attention from a dedicated tutor in reading and writing done in a group setting.

The Literacy Center provides training, teaching materials, on-going guidance and support to the volunteer tutors. The tutor contributes something truly important in the life of a child – helping them become better readers.

The program began to provide help to schoolchildren who were reading below grade level. We work primarily with second and third graders and are continuing to expand.

Volunteers can choose either the school or the day(s) that work best for them. They will then work with that same student for the duration of the program year.

Our work with the students usually begins in October and runs through April. During the weekly sessions, the tutor student team will work on the reading and writing areas that need emphasis.

The time commitment for a regular volunteer is about 4 hours per week – not much considering the difference it can make. And we almost always see positive things happen. Can’t commit to being a regular volunteer? We also need people to sub for volunteers who are ill or have a trip planned or company in town.

Come learn more and see if this might be the volunteer opportunity that you have been looking for. A “no commitment” orientation will be held at a future date. If you would like more information, email us at sedonaliteracy@yahoo.com.

Information provided by SLC.

