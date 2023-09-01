Village Library Happenings

Sedona Public Library in the Village prides itself on being a place the community can count on. We’ve been in the Village for more than 20 years, and we’re not going anywhere. At a time when it’s hard to keep track of the changes being discussed in the community, we promise that we’re easy to keep track of. We’ve got lots going on, and we hope to see you often in September.

For starters, we’re hosting the Sedona Visual Artists Coalition (SVAC) rotating visual art display all month long. Works by SVAC members will be in the Library for your enjoyment. Stop by for a coffee, to pick up a book or read the newspaper, and to look at the breathtaking art (and views!).

We’re excited to be partnering with Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) for classes on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. in September. Enjoy Paper-Craft Art in 5 Easy Projects where you’ll make your own art cards, gift boxes, and unique paper-bead jewelry pieces. Class materials are provided, but participants may buy or bring additional supplies and paper. OLLI membership is required for this $35 course.

Who doesn’t love a snuggly pup? Imagine your child finding the perfect cozy spot in our Library, a favorite book, and then reading aloud to a lovable, non-judgmental listener—a furry friend who loves to listen to young readers. “Paws to Read” brings together children and trained therapy dogs eager to listen to your stories, adventures, and favorite books. Come by at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Sept. 13 and 27 for some furry fun!

Did you know that you can also watch the latest Hollywood movies at the Village Library? Join us on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Movies this month include “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” “Fool’s Paradise,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.” These movies, and the popcorn, are free!

How can we do so much at the Library and do it for free? Because we are a non-profit that relies on support from individuals and businesses like you! Thank you! And what better way to support your community library than to attend the best fundraiser in town, NOVEL NIGHT on Sept. 30.

Tickets are selling fast, but there’s still time to get yours! Tickets include the fabulous Prologue Party at Poco Diablo where you’ll enjoy champagne, appetizers, and fun! We’ll have a costume contest, photo booth, wine pull, book pull, and raffle prizes galore.

Then, you’ll head out to one of our nine local, amazing, themed dinner parties where your friendly host will greet you with lively décor, fabulous foods, cocktails, desserts, games, music, and surprises! The best part? All proceeds support the Village Library!

Party themes include Alice through the Looking Glass, Star Trek, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, The Princess Bride, The Body in the Library, The Great Santini, and more. There are no bad choices!



It’s rank-choice voting, so first-come first-served! For tickets ($125 each) or more information on any of our programs and events, visit sedonalibrary.org!

Thanks to our sponsors including 72SOLD/Hague Partners, Sedona International Film Festival, Arcadia Management Group, Poco Diablo, Lyra, Red Rock Café, and all our amazing dinner hosts.

Remember, you can always count on your community Library! Just as we count on you for support. Get your tickets to Novel Night and consider making an online gift. Either way, supporting your Village Library is easy at sedonalibrary.org.