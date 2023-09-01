OFFERS
Fri, Sept. 01
Village Rotarians in Action

Brazilian Exchange Student Gabriala Curi, Carol Hess and Miki Dzugan (from left).

Originally Published: September 1, 2023 1:57 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village commenced an eventful Rotary year recently with a warm welcome extended by Rotary District Governor Kevin Pitts from Prescott. Pitts lauded David and Jennette Bill as major donors of Rotary’s Paul Harris Society, hailing them as exemplars of Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self.”

Pitts conveyed gratitude to Club members for their dynamic engagement with the Sedona Village community, highlighting accomplishments such as the Community Garden Project, the Veterans Raffle, and steadfast support for Rotary Student exchanges and international outreach programs. He also unveiled an innovative mental health initiative titled “Don’t Bottle It Up,” set to soon launch across the expansive Rotary District.

Rotary member Carol Hess recognized Gabriala Curi from Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Gabriala is the third child in her family to participate in a Rotary Exchange program in a foreign country. She expressed her gratitude to the Rotary Club and her Sedona host family.

Miki Dzugan, President of the Rotary Club, expressed her appreciation to fellow members for endorsing a $2,500 grant destined for the Maui Disaster Relief Program. She also announced the upcoming “Garden & Gab Hawaiian Style” event on Saturday, August 26, from 8 to 10 am, which will offer an opportunity to raise additional funds for the victims of the recent Lahiana’s wildfire. The Garden is located at the former Big Park School baseball diamond.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village convenes on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 7:30 am at the Sedona Library, located within the premises of the former Big Park School. To gather more information, visit sedonavillagerotary.org. The club extends a warm invitation to visitors seeking to join their meetings.

