Wildlife biologist Janie Agyagos featured at KSB Speaker Series on Sept. 20

After a brief summer break, Keep Sedona Beautiful will resume holding its next Preserving the Wonder Speaker Series event on Wednesday, Sept.20 at 5 p.m. This month’s speaker is Janie Agyagos, Wildlife Biologist, Forest Service, Coconino National Forest, Red Rock Ranger District. Her topic will be “Human-Caused Effects to Flora and Fauna in the Verde Valley.” Please visit the KSB website, keepsedonabeautiful.org for details.

Janie will explain how human-caused disturbances have contributed to declines in local species populations and changes to their habitats. She will suggest how we can minimize impacts so that rare species recover, and common species stay common.

Janie has over 30 years of work experience as a wildlife biologist with the US Forest Service. Currently she serves as district wildlife staff on the 550,000 acre Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest, and is responsible for numerous programs and projects including inventorying and monitoring rare birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, invertebrates, and plants; conducting project effect analyses and developing design features and mitigations for over 100 special status species; consulting with US Fish and Wildlife Service on any projects that may affect listed species; designing and implementing habitat improvement projects; managing area closures that protect species and habitat; coordinating with various agencies, academia, and NGOs in all above activities; and developing and presenting various environmental education programs, brochures, signs, and articles.

Regular attendees may wish to note that KSB has changed the schedule for this program series from the second Wednesday of each month to the third Wednesday of each month.

For over 50 years, Keep Sedona Beautiful has been dedicated to protecting and enhancing the scenic beauty and natural environment of Sedona and the Verde Valley. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit keepsedonabeautiful.org.