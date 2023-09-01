Wildlife biologist Janie Agyagos featured at KSB Speaker Series on Sept. 20
After a brief summer break, Keep Sedona Beautiful will resume holding its next Preserving the Wonder Speaker Series event on Wednesday, Sept.20 at 5 p.m. This month’s speaker is Janie Agyagos, Wildlife Biologist, Forest Service, Coconino National Forest, Red Rock Ranger District. Her topic will be “Human-Caused Effects to Flora and Fauna in the Verde Valley.” Please visit the KSB website, keepsedonabeautiful.org for details.
Janie will explain how human-caused disturbances have contributed to declines in local species populations and changes to their habitats. She will suggest how we can minimize impacts so that rare species recover, and common species stay common.
Janie has over 30 years of work experience as a wildlife biologist with the US Forest Service. Currently she serves as district wildlife staff on the 550,000 acre Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest, and is responsible for numerous programs and projects including inventorying and monitoring rare birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, invertebrates, and plants; conducting project effect analyses and developing design features and mitigations for over 100 special status species; consulting with US Fish and Wildlife Service on any projects that may affect listed species; designing and implementing habitat improvement projects; managing area closures that protect species and habitat; coordinating with various agencies, academia, and NGOs in all above activities; and developing and presenting various environmental education programs, brochures, signs, and articles.
Regular attendees may wish to note that KSB has changed the schedule for this program series from the second Wednesday of each month to the third Wednesday of each month.
For over 50 years, Keep Sedona Beautiful has been dedicated to protecting and enhancing the scenic beauty and natural environment of Sedona and the Verde Valley. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit keepsedonabeautiful.org.
- It's Amore! All About Giada De Laurentiis' Boyfriend Shane Farley and Ex-Husband Todd Thompson
- Sedona woman dies in Bryce Canyon
- Concerns raised about slag pile dust
- 1987 Prescott murder linked to 1994 suicide
- New Show 'The Irrational' Brings Jesse L. Martin Back to TV
- Town Council takes on library controversy
- VIDEO: Best of the Best local businesses awarded
- 2 fire districts to share chief
- Cottonwood wants to drill a 2nd well for Verde Santa Fe
- Verde Valley arrest started as Phoenix domestic violence
- ‘Coraline’ worldwide encore Aug. 14 and 15 presented by SIFF
- Storm causes flooding, power outages in Verde Valley
- Knives out as YCSO responds to weekend fights
- It's Amore! All About Giada De Laurentiis' Boyfriend Shane Farley and Ex-Husband Todd Thompson
- ‘Super aggressive’ black bees send couple to hospital
- SWAT called in to extricate felony suspect
- Sedona woman dies in Bryce Canyon
- County enforces ‘hoarder’ property clean-up
- City hopes to recover from a Quiet Riot weekend
- Wendy Williams Shares Jolly Photo in Honor of Her Birthday Amid Health Issues
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: