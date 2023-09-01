OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
VIDEO: Best of the Best local businesses awarded Forecast: Likely rain leading up to clear skies on Labor Day Local orgs team up to pack healthy snacks for Verde Valley students Road Work Cottonwood wants to drill a 2nd well for Verde Santa Fe Cottonwood says: Sewerage just fine without wasted wastewater plant Multi-vehicle Crash 1987 Prescott murder linked to 1994 suicide Sedona woman dies in Bryce Canyon NEED TO KNOW

Subscribe Now
Fri, Sept. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Wildlife biologist Janie Agyagos featured at KSB Speaker Series on Sept. 20

Janie Agyagos

Janie Agyagos

Originally Published: September 1, 2023 2:20 p.m.

After a brief summer break, Keep Sedona Beautiful will resume holding its next Preserving the Wonder Speaker Series event on Wednesday, Sept.20 at 5 p.m. This month’s speaker is Janie Agyagos, Wildlife Biologist, Forest Service, Coconino National Forest, Red Rock Ranger District. Her topic will be “Human-Caused Effects to Flora and Fauna in the Verde Valley.” Please visit the KSB website, keepsedonabeautiful.org for details.

Janie will explain how human-caused disturbances have contributed to declines in local species populations and changes to their habitats. She will suggest how we can minimize impacts so that rare species recover, and common species stay common.

Janie has over 30 years of work experience as a wildlife biologist with the US Forest Service. Currently she serves as district wildlife staff on the 550,000 acre Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest, and is responsible for numerous programs and projects including inventorying and monitoring rare birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, invertebrates, and plants; conducting project effect analyses and developing design features and mitigations for over 100 special status species; consulting with US Fish and Wildlife Service on any projects that may affect listed species; designing and implementing habitat improvement projects; managing area closures that protect species and habitat; coordinating with various agencies, academia, and NGOs in all above activities; and developing and presenting various environmental education programs, brochures, signs, and articles. 

Regular attendees may wish to note that KSB has changed the schedule for this program series from the second Wednesday of each month to the third Wednesday of each month.

For over 50 years, Keep Sedona Beautiful has been dedicated to protecting and enhancing the scenic beauty and natural environment of Sedona and the Verde Valley. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit keepsedonabeautiful.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News