Obituary: Colin Leith Connolly

Colin Leith Connolly

1936 - 2023

Colin Leith Connolly was born on June 12, 1936, in Saint Johns, Arizona. He was the second of six children born to Sarah Alida Crosby and Lorenzo Dow Connolly. Colin returned to his heavenly home on Aug. 18, 2023.



Colin was blessed to be surrounded by family in the beloved home he built in Cottonwood, Arizona.



His passing will leave a huge hole in the lives of his family and friends.





While growing up Colin lived in many small Arizona towns including St. Johns, Vernon, Flagstaff, Sedona, Oak Creek Valley, Thatcher, Winslow and Cottonwood. He graduated from Cottonwood (Clemenceau) High School in 1954. He then attended Eastern Arizona College on a football scholarship.

He married Joan Allen on Jan. 14, 1956 at the family home in Bridgeport, Arizona. Together they had six children. Colin completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northern Arizona University. He always considered Cottonwood “home” and lived there for 75 years.



Colin taught at Mingus Union High School for 30 years, and retired in 1991.



He was often seen driving a school bus, cruising through Cottonwood in his Hugger Orange 1972 Chevy pickup, or coaching one of the many sports at MUHS. He also taught drafting and worked various construction jobs around the valley.





Colin loved to hunt and fish and is well known for his woodworking and leather work. Another favorite hobby was reading and reciting cowboy poetry. He was a wonderful gardener and maintained a beautiful yard.



One of his greatest loves was spending time with his family.





He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joan, his daughter Dorothy Jo and his siblings K. Connolly, Frank Connolly and Karen Dorsey.



Colin is survived by his sisters Lavona Areghini and Judy Foshee, his children: Brenda Stokes (Rick), Brent Connolly, Jolin Rice (Lewis), Cheryl Armstrong (Foster), Becky Adamson (Bryan), as well as 24 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, teacher, coach, Bishop, and friend. His example and legacy live on in many who had the privilege to know and love him.





Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Hombre Drive in Cottonwood, Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.



