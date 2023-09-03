OFFERS
Obituary: Sharon Lee Brooks

Originally Published: September 3, 2023 midnight

1940 - 2023

Sharon Lee Brooks (Grandma/Mom) of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 83 on Aug. 28, 2023.

She was born in Cortland, New York on Aug. 7, 1940 to the late Clare and Monica Bingham.

Sharon moved to Arizona in 1998. She was a dedicated nurse for many years after raising her 11 children on a farm in New York.

She is survived by her children, Sherry Westfall (Denny), Deanna Schiller (Ed), Mary Kaye Kornacki (Carl), David Brooks (Dawn), Patricia Smith (Vince), Cindy Hebdon ( Late John), Darryle Brooks (Tina), Carol Elliot (Jimmy), and Christine Bugary (Late Steve). She has 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Stacie Gordon (Late Wally), Marty (Bing) Bingham (late Missy) and Michael Bingham (Vicki).

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Brooks, and two sons, Bobby Brooks and Billy Brooks.

She was a very talented knitter and crocheter, donating many blankets to her church and many mothers in need. She also wrote many poems, some that were published in books. She was recognized for her nursing career as “Nurse of the Year” in 2005 with a big write-up in the local newspaper.

Funeral and services will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church at the convenience of the family. Place of rest will be at St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northern Arizona Hospice in Cottonwood. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

