Restrictions on I-17 start again Tuesday

The Arizona Department of Transportation reminds motorists to plan for overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 17 during the upcoming week. The restrictions will begin Tuesday, Sept. 5, and end the morning of Saturday, Sept. 9, as work on the I-17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point continues.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, drive with caution, and reduce their speed around construction personnel and equipment while the following closures and restrictions are in place:

Northbound

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between New River Road and Black Canyon City (mileposts 231-243) nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 5, and ending the morning of Thursday, Sept. 7, for earthwork and the installation of temporary concrete barriers.

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between New River Road and Black Canyon City (mileposts 231-243) from 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, to 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, for earthwork and the installation of temporary concrete barriers.

Southbound

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near Bumble Bee Road (mileposts 248-246) nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 5, and ending the morning of Saturday, Sept. 9, for electrical work.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near Black Canyon City/Rock Springs (mileposts 242-240) nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 5, and ending the morning of Saturday, Sept. 9, for electrical work.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) near Table Mesa Road (mileposts 238-236) from 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, to 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and from 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, to 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, for earthwork and the installation of temporary concrete barriers.

-- Information provided by ADOT