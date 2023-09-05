Deputies continue search for drowning victim at Lake Mary

FLAGSTAFF– Law enforcement and search teams resumed a search for a kayaker who went underwater at Lake Mary on Labor Day and never resurfaced.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 6:45 p.m. Sept. 4 regarding a possible drowning at the south end of the Lake Mary Narrows.

"Initial reports indicated a 25-year-old male was riding in a kayak and did not know how to swim, nor was he wearing a personal flotation device (life jacket)," CCSO stated in a news release Tuesday. "The victim fell from the kayak and did not resurface from the water."

People at the scene let deputies use their kayaks to search for the reported victim. Officers also swam and waded throughout the area to look for the man.

Search efforts were suspended after dark. CCSO coordinated with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, which assisted when the search was renewed Tuesday morning.

The victim has still not been recovered.

"As search efforts continue, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office asks recreational lake users to remain on the north side of the Narrows launch ramp area to allow search crews a clear area for operations," CCSO stated.