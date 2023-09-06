Jerry McFarland and Alex Ogburn at Bella Vita this weekend

It’s another great musical treat this weekend at Bella Vita Ristorante hosting two top-notch musical acts on its outside patio stage.

On Friday, Sept. 8, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., its Jerry McFarland once again weaving his musical stories and wooing his audience with songs everyone can relate to.

He is a seasoned professional singer/songwriter with a plethora of songs played and sung with the poise and confidence.

He covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired Jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues Classics.

Take your pick. Oldies, Rock, American Songbook, Folk and Classical, Elton, Petty, Billy Joel and The Beatles punctuate his original songs with skill and precision.

Career highlights include sharing the stage with great artists such as Bill Medley of the famed Righteous Brothers, The Drifters and many other recognized performers.

His fans love him, and locals mark their calendars whenever he is booked to play so as not to miss his fabulous performances.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Bella Vita Ristorante features the marvelous talents of local musician and solo performer Alex Ogburn.

This highly talented, multi-faceted singer from Birmingham, Alabama is one of Sedona’s premier performers.



Ogburn is in his element as he customizes the listener’s experience through a unique selection of songs performed with his trademark sincerity and enthusiasm.

As he engages the audience with warmth and appreciation, you and your guests are guided along a dynamic tour through decades of great folk, country, rock and blues songs.

Ogburn is most assuredly not your average acoustic show, so come sit back and relax and let this natural entertainer take you on a musical ride that’s sure to leave you satisfied!

Make it a point to see these excellent musicians play.

Be there or be square and enjoy a beautiful night of live music and fine dining under the canopy of Sedona’s nighttime stars.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit BellaVitaSedona.com or call 928-282-4540.