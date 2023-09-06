Latin Night is back at Main Stage!

Latin Night is back, Main Stage on Friday, Sept. 8, La Sonora Dinamita will be here. La Sonora Dinamita is a Colombian and Mexican musical group that plays cumbia, a Tropical music genre from Colombia but popular throughout Latin America. As one of the first Cumbia groups to reach international success, it is credited with helping to popularize the genre throughout Latin America and the world. $30 cover, for more information contact Raymond Razo at 928-301-6865. Show starts at 9 p.m., 21+.

Andy See and his Swinging Jamboree come from Tucson, AZ to play at Main Stage on Saturday, Sept. 9, Enjoy a mix of roots rockabilly, raucous rhythm & blues, and swinging country." No Cover,, 21+

Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 pm. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 pm. Wednesday’s Main Stage hosts ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 pm, with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.



Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School, collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. This week, Beer School will be featuring Lumberyard Brewery from Flagstaff. For $5 per person, Beer School is an exciting way to experience 5 craft tastings of Lumberyard beers and earn an education about the brewery and their beers. .

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.