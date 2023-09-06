The Naughty Bits Set to Rock Town Park in Clarkdale on Sept. 9

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Northern Arizona’s mash-up and medley party band, The Naughty Bits, presents a rockin’ good time in Clarkdale’s Concerts in the Park series. Join your friends and neighbors from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Clarkdale Town Park for an evening of fun and dancing!

The Naughty Bits is a six-piece rock band that has been performing in the Verde Valley and Arizona for almost 20 years. Prepare to enjoy a wide range of rock, funk, and soul covers spanning from the 1950s through the 1990s. Extremely danceable and always high-energy, The Naughty Bits deliver a show you won’t want to miss. Visit www.facebook.com/thenbits to learn more.

“There will be something for everyone,” says Joni Westcott, Town of Clarkdale’s Parks and Recreation Director. “From famous classic rock hits to some of your favorite 80s tunes, The Naughty Bits will have you feeling all kinds of nostalgic.”

The 50/50 raffle is back this year! The full concert schedule is available on the Town of Clarkdale website, www.clarkdale.az.gov. Bring your chairs, water, and snacks, or plan to visit one of the local restaurants or concert vendors. Dogs are welcome on a leash and under control and please remember alcohol is not permitted in the park.



The Clarkdale Parks and Recreation Department thanks STATE FARM AGENT, JENNIFER GRIFFIN for being the 2023 Concerts in the Park sponsor.

For more information about Clarkdale concerts, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at (928) 639-2460, visit www.clarkdale.az.gov, or email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov. As always, the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather. CONCERT HOTLINE: (928) 639-2492.