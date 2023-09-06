Obituary: Marvin B. Skousen
Marvin B. Skousen
1942 - 2023
Marvin B. Skousen, age 81, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on Aug. 28, 2023. He was born on March 7, 1942, to Marvin and Bess Skousen in Phoenix, Arizona.
Marvin enjoyed a successful 30-year career as a mechanic and later he founded Mower Doc, a lawn mower repair business.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 43 years, Betty; his sisters, Justine Skousen and Brenda Burge; his stepchildren, Randy Hagen, Darrell Hagen and Rhonda Turner; daughter-in-law, Allison Hagen; and grandchildren, Stacey, Kelly, Danny, Darren, Chelsea, Hayley, Dalton, London and Shelby.
A service celebrating Marvin’s life will be held Sept. 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301.
Information provided by the funeral home.
