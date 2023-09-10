OFFERS
Obituary: Debra Kiernan

Originally Published: September 10, 2023 midnight

Debra Kiernan

Debra Kiernan passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at her Chandler, Arizona home on July 8, 2023.

Debra was a skillful and dedicated hairdresser that had a unique ability to make connections with others. She was a loving and devoted mother and in recent years a grandmother whose voice and affection will never be forgotten or can ever be replaced. She was the heart of her nuclear family, cherished by her extended family and has left countless impressions during her life. She was truly an angel here on earth.

Services will be held in Cottonwood, Arizona at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish on Monday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m.

Information provided by the family.

