Obituary: Margaret Nellie (Matteson) Hinrichsen

Originally Published: September 10, 2023 12:05 a.m.

1923 - 2023

Margaret Nellie (Matteson) Hinrichsen April 3, 1923 to July 19, 2023

The Jerome Humane Society (JHS) recently lost a stalwart supporter and the world lost an amazing woman. Margaret loved cats, a Turkey named Lola and the color yellow. An animal lover, she was a generous donor to JHS. Her most recent gifts included paying for the tents, tables and chairs for our annual brunch and auction - JHS’ premier fundraising event. She was a long-time volunteer and board member.

Margaret died in hospice care after a fall which resulted in rehab, pneumonia and hospitalization. She was able to live independently in her home past the age of 100 thanks to the help and support of her many friends.

Margaret was a very independent and highly gifted individual. Her talents included making stunning jewelry and inspirational stained glass. She was an avid collector of kaleidoscopes and was an acknowledged marksman.

In addition to JHS, Margaret’s interest and generosity extended to Sedona Opera League, Verde Valley Concert Association, Verde Valley Gem and Mineral Club, and the Naval Lighter Than Air Organization, among others.

Margaret’s motto was “Production is the Basis of Morale,” which gives you an idea of her work ethic. With a Master’s Degree in Social Work; her careers included social worker, customs agent, teacher, and sales associate at Nellie Bly in Jerome, Arizona.

Born in Mankato, Minnesota, Margaret joined the Navy where she met and married her husband Keith, an aviator in the Navy from 1942-1970, flying various aircraft including Navy blimps. She and Keith were married for 58 years.

She is survived by her daughters Leigh Hinrichsen of Cottonwood, AZ, Daly Jessup of Hillsbourough, NC, grandson Tucker Jessup of Hillsbourough, NC, and her brother James Matteson (Gloria) of Mankato, Minnesota. Like Keith, Margaret will be interred at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Those wanting to honor Margaret are invited to make a donation to the Jerome Humane Society in her name. P.O. Box 807, Jerome, AZ 86331 or at Jeromehumane.com (donate button).

Information provided by the family.

