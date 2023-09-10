Obituary: Michele Rae Means
Michele Rae Means
1947 - 2023
Michele Rae Means, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 31, 2023. She was born June 16, 1947 to Russ Means and Helen Means.
Michele worked and retired from teaching English in Holbrook, Arizona. She had a passion for cart racing and her mini horses. She also was interested in sewing.
Michele is preceded in death by her parents Russ and Helen Means. She is survived by her sons Andrew Joshu of Phoenix and Matthew Joshu of Cornville; brother Mark (JoAnn) Means of Kansas; and nephew Quentin Means of Chicago, Illinois.
Words will never be able to do true justice to what a loving and devoted mother and friend that Michele was. Those who knew her already know how kindhearted she truly was. She touched so many people’s lives. She cared more for others than she did herself. Animals were just as special to her. This includes her minis, Dash and Easy, whom she often referred to as “my brothers.”
She moved to Holbrook, Arizona to teach and help underprivileged students from the Arizona reservations. She dedicated over 20 years and countless hours to her students. She helped them achieve their goals, while putting on High School Rodeos and other events in their communities.
She truly made an impact on the world and all whose lives she touched. I hope to be able to live up to her example. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts
MOM: A face that is always on my mind, a smile I have seen a million times, two eyes that would light up the sky.
Graveside services will be held at All Souls Cemetery, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd. in Cottonwood on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the family.
- Anheuser-Busch CEO speaks out on Bud Light with no apology
- 2 killed in crash on State Route 179
- Cottonwood man gets 50 years in prison in child porn case
- Obituary: Colin Leith Connolly
- Deputies continue search for drowning victim at Lake Mary
- Councilmember Nairn resigns her seat
- Vines purchased for new vineyard at old golf course
- The Real Reason 'Severance' Season 2 Is Delayed
- Best vintage in AZ history?
- Britney Spears Bares All During Horseback Ride Following Sam Asghari Split
- Anheuser-Busch CEO speaks out on Bud Light with no apology
- ‘Coraline’ worldwide encore Aug. 14 and 15 presented by SIFF
- It's Amore! All About Giada De Laurentiis' Boyfriend Shane Farley and Ex-Husband Todd Thompson
- ‘Super aggressive’ black bees send couple to hospital
- Sedona woman dies in Bryce Canyon
- 2 killed in crash on State Route 179
- SWAT called in to extricate felony suspect
- City hopes to recover from a Quiet Riot weekend
- Council splits on need for ‘adult entertainment’ ordinance
- Cottonwood man gets 50 years in prison in child porn case
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: