Obituary: Michele Rae Means

Michele Rae Means

Michele Rae Means

Originally Published: September 10, 2023 12:15 a.m.

Michele Rae Means

1947 - 2023

Michele Rae Means, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 31, 2023. She was born June 16, 1947 to Russ Means and Helen Means.

Michele worked and retired from teaching English in Holbrook, Arizona. She had a passion for cart racing and her mini horses. She also was interested in sewing.

Michele is preceded in death by her parents Russ and Helen Means. She is survived by her sons Andrew Joshu of Phoenix and Matthew Joshu of Cornville; brother Mark (JoAnn) Means of Kansas; and nephew Quentin Means of Chicago, Illinois.

Words will never be able to do true justice to what a loving and devoted mother and friend that Michele was. Those who knew her already know how kindhearted she truly was. She touched so many people’s lives. She cared more for others than she did herself. Animals were just as special to her. This includes her minis, Dash and Easy, whom she often referred to as “my brothers.”

She moved to Holbrook, Arizona to teach and help underprivileged students from the Arizona reservations. She dedicated over 20 years and countless hours to her students. She helped them achieve their goals, while putting on High School Rodeos and other events in their communities.

She truly made an impact on the world and all whose lives she touched. I hope to be able to live up to her example. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts

MOM: A face that is always on my mind, a smile I have seen a million times, two eyes that would light up the sky.

Graveside services will be held at All Souls Cemetery, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd. in Cottonwood on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the family.

