OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
After 4 months, police chief still on paid leave Fire crews save dog during house fire in Cottonwood Cell tower growing in Cottonwood Yavapai County judge questions state method of verifying ballot signatures Mingus 4-day school week on agenda Cottonwood man gets 50 years in prison in child porn case Councilmember Nairn resigns her seat Montezuma Castle, Tuzigoot get federal funds to battle bullfrogs COCSD seeks parent bus drivers Vines purchased for new vineyard at old golf course

Subscribe Now
Sun, Sept. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Preston Thomas Hill/ Ralph Preston Stogner

Preston Thomas Hill/Ralph Preston Stogner

Preston Thomas Hill/Ralph Preston Stogner

Originally Published: September 10, 2023 12:10 a.m.

Preston Thomas Hill/ Ralph Preston Stogner

1957 - 2023

Preston Thomas Hill, 65, of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away Aug. 7, 2023. His celebration of life memorial will be Sept. 15, 2023, at 1 pm at New Beginnings Nazarene Church, 644 S. 7th St., Camp Verde.

Ralph Preston Stogner was born Dec. 11, 1957, in Antioch, California to parents Ralph Woody Stogner and mother La Veda Lucille Stogner. His mother (whom he was very close to) divorced and remarried Thomas Dewitt Hill when he was very young. They moved to Alaska with Preston, and his stepfather adopted him and changed his name to Preston Thomas Hill.

Preston is survived by his wife of 4 1/2 years, Henrietta Hill, his son Alex Hill and his daughter, Angel Hill Weber. He is also survived by his sister Gwendolyn Josephine Stogner, and brothers Doyle Stogner and Delford Leroy Stogner.

Preston attended school in Alaska, living there several years. He then went to college, and later moved to Oahu, Hawaii. In Hawaii he owned several video stores, and became the Top Businessman for several years. He then left Hawaii and moved to Arizona. He has lived in Camp Verde for 23 years.

Preston was a kind, generous, loving and caring person. He loved to sing and frequented Karaoke events with his wife. He loved his dog Toby and took him to the river often. He loved cars and liked restoring them. He was very close to his sister Gwen. He will live on in our hearts and memories. We miss him, his great smile, and zest for life. Rest in the arms of Jesus, in your heavenly home. We will see you again someday.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News