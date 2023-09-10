Obituary: Preston Thomas Hill/ Ralph Preston Stogner

Preston Thomas Hill/ Ralph Preston Stogner

1957 - 2023

Preston Thomas Hill, 65, of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away Aug. 7, 2023. His celebration of life memorial will be Sept. 15, 2023, at 1 pm at New Beginnings Nazarene Church, 644 S. 7th St., Camp Verde.





Ralph Preston Stogner was born Dec. 11, 1957, in Antioch, California to parents Ralph Woody Stogner and mother La Veda Lucille Stogner. His mother (whom he was very close to) divorced and remarried Thomas Dewitt Hill when he was very young. They moved to Alaska with Preston, and his stepfather adopted him and changed his name to Preston Thomas Hill.





Preston is survived by his wife of 4 1/2 years, Henrietta Hill, his son Alex Hill and his daughter, Angel Hill Weber. He is also survived by his sister Gwendolyn Josephine Stogner, and brothers Doyle Stogner and Delford Leroy Stogner.





Preston attended school in Alaska, living there several years. He then went to college, and later moved to Oahu, Hawaii. In Hawaii he owned several video stores, and became the Top Businessman for several years. He then left Hawaii and moved to Arizona. He has lived in Camp Verde for 23 years.





Preston was a kind, generous, loving and caring person. He loved to sing and frequented Karaoke events with his wife. He loved his dog Toby and took him to the river often. He loved cars and liked restoring them. He was very close to his sister Gwen. He will live on in our hearts and memories. We miss him, his great smile, and zest for life. Rest in the arms of Jesus, in your heavenly home. We will see you again someday.



