UPDATE: DPS names local victim in fatal crash
SEDONA — Two people were killed in an a two-vehicle collision shortly after midnight on State Route 179 early Sunday morning, Sept. 3, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Those killed were the drivers of the vehicles. DPS said the driver of a GMC Sierra was Margarito “Ito” Hernandez, 35, of Camp Verde. The driver of a Honda Fit, described as the “at-fault” vehicle, was a 17-year-old boy from Chino Valley.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the collision, according to the DPS report.
The drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene, and a passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported via ambulance to the Verde Valley, DPS said.
The Village of Oak Creek restaurant Dellepiane is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. to help cover funeral expenses and support Hernandez’s nine children. There is also a crowd-funding page collecting donations.
