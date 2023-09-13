'Deconstructing: The Birth of The Beatles' Sept. 20 presented by SIFF

Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present ‘Deconstructing The Beatles: The Birth of The Beatles’ on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

This popular nine-show series — featuring composer/producer and The Beatles historian Scott Freiman — is returning to Sedona in September in preparation for Freiman coming in person in early October to present three brand new Deconstructing The Beatles programs live at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

In the late 1950s, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Richard Starkey were just four Liverpudlian teenagers who decided to play music. With no formal training and no ability to read or write music, they tried to emulate their American rock heroes. Within a few years, they would change music history (and the world) forever.

Historian and composer Scott Freiman traces the birth of the Beatles from their days as the Quarrymen to their first visit to EMI Studios and the recording of ‘Love Me Do.’

Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles. He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions. His multimedia presentations transport his audiences into Abbey Road Studio with anecdotes about The Beatles' recording sessions, allowing fans to experience the evolution of The Beatles' groundbreaking albums and songs.

Freiman’s lectures have entertained audiences of musicians and non-musicians alike, from pre-teenagers to octogenarians. Once you've attended one of Scott's presentations, you'll never listen to The Beatles or any other music the same way again!

Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.