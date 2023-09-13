Great Art on Screen 'Titian: The Empire of Color' premieres Sept. 19

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with ‘Titian: The Empire of Color’. The film will premiere in Sedona on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time.

Winning over popes and emperors with his iconic, revolutionary works, Titian succeeded in becoming one of the artists that symbolized the entire Renaissance.

Titian was an extraordinary master of color and a brilliant entrepreneur, innovative both in a painting’s composition but also in how to sell it. In only a few years, Tiziano Vecellio became the official painter of Venice and the utmost artist sought after by the richest and most influential Courts in Europe.

From Ferrara to Urbino, from Mantua to Rome, up to the Spain of Carlos V and his son Felipe II, Titian crossed his century illuminating it with his works of art, inspiring future generations of artists. Perfect interpreter of religion and mythology, portrayer of immediate expressive strength, he dominated his time outshining his contemporaries, always abiding by his motto: “Art is more powerful than Nature”.

The Great Art on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.