‘Lakota Nation vs. United States’ Sept. 15-20 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Lakota Nation vs. United States’ showing Sept. 15-20 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

The award-winning documentary ‘Lakota Nation vs. United States’ tracks the Lakota tribe’s quest to reclaim the Black Hills after the US broke their treaties with them.

It is the most sacred place on earth, the birthplace of the Lakota that has shaped thought, identity and philosophy for the Očéti Šakówiŋ since time immemorial — the life-giving land known as the Black Hills. Yet with the arrival of the first Europeans in 1492, the sacred land has been the site of conflict between the people it has nurtured, and the settler state seeking to exploit and redefine it in its own image.

This powerful new documentary is a searing testament to the strength of the Oyate and a visually stunning rejoinder to the distorted image of a people long shaped by Hollywood.

‘Lakota Nation vs. United States’ is a lyrical and provocative testament to a land and a people who have survived removal, exploitation and genocide — and whose best days are yet to come.

Showtimes will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16 at 3:30 p.m.; Sunday and Wednesday, Sept. 17 and 20 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.