Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 9/14 5pm Livas & Morgan

Sat 9/16 NO MUSIC

Sun 9/17 2pm Velvet Buffalo Band

Tues 9/19 5pm Frizzy & Edgy

Calavera Mexican restaurant

747 S Main St, Cottonwood

(928) 634-9618

Sun 9/17, 5-8pm - Open Mike. Signups at 4:30. All Skill Levels. Audience Welcome.

D.A. Ranch Estate & Vineyards

1901 Dancing Apache Rd., Cornville

928-247-6868

daranch.com

Instagram @daranch_vineyards

Join us at D.A. Ranch for live music, estate wines, outdoor fun, and more. All ages are welcome and we’re pet friendly as well (leash please).

Tasting Room hours are 11am-6pm

Fri 9/15 - Him & Me 1-5pm

Sat 9/16 - Tara Lynn 1-5pm

Sun 9/17 - Thunder & Lightnin’ 1-5pm

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

928-204-1300

OakCreekBrew.com

Zadie’s Kitchen is open inside of the brewery Thurs-Sun at 2pm

Fri 9/15 - Thunder and Lightning (6 to 9)

Sun 9/17 - Tim Young (4 to 7)

RedWall Lounge

2130 Shelby Drive, Sedona

928-554-1033

redwalllounge.com

Open Thurs-Sun 4-10pm

Happy Hour Mondays & Wednesdays 2:30-5:30pm

Redwall Whiskey & Bourbon infused Cigars available to purchase

Thurs 9/14 – Divom (6 to 9)

Sun 9/17 – Mike Wade (6 to 9)

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928 554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

Wed 9/13 Paint Along for Fun 11:30am-2pm; Tommy Hussey - 6pm-9pm

Thurs 9/14 Open Mic Night hosted by KB Bren 6pm-10pm

Fri 9/15 Sugar Moon - 7pm-10pm

Sat 9/16 Paint Along For Fun 11am-1:30pm; Wine Tasting 3pm-5:30pm; Decker - 7pm-10pm

Sun 9/17 “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day”! Gaelic Dogs - 6pm-9pm

Tues 9/19 KB Bren - 6pm-9pm

Wed 9/20 Paint Along for Fun 11:30am-2pm; Alex Ogburn - 6pm-9pm

MUSICIANS

Christy Fisher



Wed 9/13 - The Hilton Resort- Sedona 7-9

Fri 9/15 - Del Rio Springs Vineyard- Prescott 3-6

Tues 9/19: Alcantara Vineyards- Cottonwood 12:30-4:30

Wed 9/20: The Arabella Hotel- Sedona 7-9

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff

Sun 9/24th, 3-5pm - Lyzzard’s Lounge, 120 N. Cortez St., Prescott

Martini & The Pope

hosting the Open Mic Music Jam at The Oak Creek Brewery, 2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona.

Sat 9/16 (6pm-9pm) Martini & The Pope hosting The Open Mic Music Jam at The Oak Creek Brewing Co., 2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona.