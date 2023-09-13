Obituary: Clifford ‘Perky’ Alexander

Clifford ‘Perky’ Alexander

1962 - 2023

Clifford “Perky” Alexander of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 10, 2023 at the age of 60.





Perky, as he was known to everyone, was born in Bisbee, Arizona on March 1, 1962, to parents Ronald “Boog” and Jean (Vierthaler) Alexander.



Perky grew up and attended school in Bisbee graduating from Bisbee High in 1980. He moved to the Verde Valley in the mid-1980s where he worked in construction before becoming a certified welder and later teaching welding.





Perky was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.





He is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Chelsea (Henry) Lopez, granddaughters Chloe and Claire, sister Viki (David Mott) Alexander, stepdaughter Heather (Brian) Thompson and her children Joe, Brooke, BJ, nieces, nephews, and great-nephews, and great friends.





Perky enjoyed hunting, especially bird hunting, and loved training and working with his German short-haired retrievers, Willy and Du. Perky developed strong barbequing skills and always had several projects underway. Without a doubt Perky’s most loved activity was spending time with his granddaughters Chloe and Claire.





Perky never met a stranger and had many good friends that helped to make his life complete. He also loved to pull pranks on everyone and spent a lot of time finding flamingos to torment his only sister.



There will be a celebration of Perky’s life on Sept. 16, 2023 at 1957 S. Puma Circle, Cottonwood. Come by anytime between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to share favorite memories, fun stories and help celebrate Perky’s life.

