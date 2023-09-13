Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Passages’ premiere Sept. 15-20

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of 'Passages' showing Sept. 15-20 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Celebrated filmmaker Ira Sachs (Love is Strange) makes a breathtaking return with 'Passages' — a fresh, honest and brutally funny take on messy, modern relationships, starring Franz Rogowski (Great Freedom), Ben Whishaw (Women Talking) and Adèle Exarchopoulos (Blue Is the Warmest Colour).

Set in Paris, this seductive drama tells the story of Tomas (Rogowski) and Martin (Whishaw), a gay couple whose marriage is thrown into crisis when Tomas begins a passionate affair with Agathe (Exarchopoulos), a younger woman he meets after completing his latest film.

Perceptive, intimate and unashamedly sexy, 'Passages' sees Sachs bridge his usually tender style with a uniquely European sensibility, providing an insightful and authentic take on the complexities, contradictions and cruelties of love and desire.

Showtimes will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16, at 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday and Wednesday, Sept. 17 and 20, at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.