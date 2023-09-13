SIFF presents: Canadian Songwriter and Author Virgil Brown and his ‘Wildwood Flower One-Man Show’

Wayfaring world traveler Virgil Brown shares stories and songs in Sedona when he performs at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Virgil Brown —a veteran performer, from street corners to cafes to concert halls, this open-tuning, finger-style guitarist and song-writing machine — brings his one-man show to the stage.

This superb singer and guitarist takes you on a journey from his rural roots in Canada all the way to Paris and back, in a compelling night of guitar playing and song.

With a voice that’s been compared to Leonard Cohen and Tom Waits, and an easy-going friendly style reminiscent of John Prine, Virgil Brown engages his audience with humor and flair. You will sing along!

The Wildwood Flower One-Man Show: The Music of Virgil Brown (and others) will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Virgil in the lobby after the show. He will be signing copies of his book: ‘Almost Famous in Alberta & Other True Stories,’ as well as copies of his CDs, as he kicks off his fall tour right here in his adopted home of Sedona.

For tickets, please call 928-282-1177 or visit the film festival box office at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information or to order tickets online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.