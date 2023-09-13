SIFF presents 'Deconstructing The Beatles: Revolver' Sept. 18

Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present ‘Deconstructing The Beatles: Revolver’ on Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

This popular nine-show series — featuring composer/producer and The Beatles historian Scott Freiman — is returning to Sedona in September in preparation for Freiman coming in person in early October to present three brand new Deconstructing The Beatles programs LIVE at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

In ‘Deconstructing The Beatles: Revolver’, composer/producer Scott Freiman takes Beatles fans young and old into the studio with The Beatles as they create their seminal 1966 album, Revolver.

In many music polls, Revolver is rated the top album of all time. The 1966 album launched a period of studio experimentation for The Beatles that coincided with their decision to stop performing live. With memorable songs, such as ‘Eleanor Rigby,’ ‘Yellow Submarine,’ and ‘Tomorrow Never Knows,’ The Beatles pushed popular music to a place it had never been before.

‘Deconstructing The Beatles: Revolver’ explores the groundbreaking production techniques that went into creating this landmark piece of music history. In addition to many of the tracks from Revolver, Mr. Freiman will also explore the creation of two other songs recorded during the same time period, ‘Paperback Writer’ and ‘Rain.’ Mr. Freiman conducts an educational journey into the creative process of The Beatles performances and recording sessions.

Scott Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles. He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions. His multimedia presentations transport his audiences into Abbey Road Studio with anecdotes about The Beatles' recording sessions, allowing fans to experience the evolution of The Beatles' groundbreaking albums and songs.

Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.