SIFF presents ‘Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice’ Sept. 16

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present the world premiere of ‘Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice’ showing Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Explore the birthplace of opera and the center of culture for centuries through the eyes of superstar soprano Renée Fleming in ‘Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice’.

Presented by IMAX and Stage Access, ‘La Serenissima’ becomes even more magical as Fleming explores the city and takes the stage at the fabled Teatro La Fenice. Joined by Italian tenor Francesco Meli, with baritone Mattia Olivieri and mezzo Paola Gardina, Fleming combines some of the most famous music ever written — Verdi, Rossini, Puccini and more — with the city’s sights, history, art for a unique cinematic event that is not to be missed.

‘Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice’ will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.