SIFF presents ‘Scrapper’ premiere Sept. 15-21

This vibrant and inventive father-daughter comedy follows Georgie (Lola Campbell), a resourceful 12-year-old girl who secretly lives alone in a working-class suburb of London following the death of her mother, filling their flat with her own special kind of magic. She makes money stealing bikes with her best friend Ali (Alin Uzun) and keeps the social workers off her back by pretending to live with an uncle.

Out of nowhere, her estranged father Jason (Harris Dickinson) arrives and forces her to confront reality. Uninterested in this sudden new parental figure, Georgie is stubbornly resistant to his efforts. As they adjust to their new circumstances, Georgie and Jason find that they both still have a lot of growing up to do.

Winner of the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, ‘Scrapper’ is full of spirit, humor, and formal inventiveness that sets it apart from much of British working-class cinema. Dickinson and remarkable newcomer Campbell imbue irresistible charm into this dreamy and frequently hilarious story of two emotionally tangled people: a grieving kid thrust into adulthood and a father in over his head.

‘Scrapper’ is a joyful comedy about family and fresh starts that believes life’s not so much about chasing rainbows as snatching fistfuls in both hands.

Showtimes will be Friday, Sept. 15 at 4 and 7 p.m.; Sunday and Thursday, Sept. 17 and 21 at 7 p.m.; and Monday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.