Stephen Pearcy and Quiet Riot at Thunder Valley Rally

Thunder Valley Rally is roaring into town and hoping to cause a Quiet Riot with the band’s legendary smash hits 'Mama Weer All Crazee Now,' 'Cum on Feel the Noize' and 'Bang Your Head.'

Saturday’s head-banging headliner, Quit Riot, has sold over 15 Million Records Worldwide and has the First Heavy Metal album in history to go to No. 1 on the Billboard Chart, according to their webpage.

Quiet Riot became an overnight sensation thanks to their monster 1983 smash album Metal Health (Bang Your Head). The band has changed lineups over the years with band members leaving and some reuniting, but the band always hitting the road again in America, Europe and Asia.

Thunder Valley Rally is an annual concert held to promote the City of Cottonwood held mainly in Riverfront Park, and in Old Town, on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16.

A weekend pass for both days is $25 and parking and kids 12 and under are free.

Friday’s headliner Stephen Pearcy is the founder, lead singer, and songwriter of the metal rock band RATT and has led his band to mega multi-platinum success from 1984 - 1991.

“Throughout RATT’s nearly four decades of success with Pearcy at its helm, they have released eight albums and played thousands of shows worldwide all the while selling over 20 million records,” explains the Ratt page.

An American glam-metal band that formed in Los Angeles in the 1970s, Ratt is known for the song Round and Round which featured comedian Milton Berle in their video.

Performing before the band Ratt on Friday:

Black Hole, 3:45 – 4:45 p.m., Jesse Money 5:15 – 6:15 p.m., American Slang 6:45 – 8 p.m.

Performing before Quiet Riot on Saturday:

1:00 – 3:15 p.m. Ten Cent Revenge, 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. Znora, 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. Well Dressed Wolves, 6:45 – 8 p.m. Christopher Shayn.

The TVR Custom Cycle Show registration is from 10 am to 2 pm and the judging is from 2 to 4 pm with awards at 4 pm.

This year’s Miss Thunder Valley Rally encompasses both the classic 'Pin-Up' as well as the 'Classic Biker Babe.'

Girls will be competing for the title of Miss TVR 2023. The competition itself will be held at Main Stage Bar, 1 S Main St., Cottonwood, AZ on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m.

The TVR Poker Run for Charity, organized by the American Legion Riders Post 25, “kickstands up” is at 11 a.m. at the American Legion. Registration is at 11 a.m.

Parking is free at Riverfront Park. No tents, pop-ups or large umbrellas are allowed in the concert area. The city is providing a Thunder Valley Rally Cottonwood Shuttle bus and map.

There is 'Kickstand Camping' at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds Rates are $35 a night for power and $20 a night to dry camp. RV Dump station on site Water available.

Riverfront Park is a 96 acre park and within walking distance to Old Town featuring great restaurants, shops, wine tasting, and daytime TVR events.

Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com