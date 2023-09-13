Witness the thrill of Endurocross at Findlay Toyota Center

The Findlay Toyota Center is thrilled to announce the return of the adrenaline-packed AMA EnduroCross series. Round two of the six-round series will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the event kicking off at 7 p.m.

This year's series promises to be more thrilling than ever, with new track changes, classes, and formats. The Pro-class roster is the deepest in EnduroCross history, featuring numerous international athletes ready to compete.

EnduroCross is an unconventional action sport that combines the race format of motocross with the challenging obstacles of an enduro, all within the confines of a fan-friendly stadium setting. Riders will race over rock beds, tractor tires, and across telephone poles, providing an electrifying and captivating experience for thrill-seeking fans.

For the latest updates and the full 2023 EnduroCross schedule, visit the official website at EnduroCross.com or their social channels at Facebook.com/EnduroCrossSeries and Instagram.com/enduro_cross.

BOX OFFICE TICKET PRICES

Tickets start at $38.75

Ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the event.

Group discounts are available for orders of 10+ tickets. Please contact Lynette.Crowe@oakviewgroup.com or call 928-583.6098 for more information.

HOW TO BUY TICKETS:

Arena Box Office: Monday – Friday 10 am – 3 pm | Event Day Noon - 8 pm

Online: TicketMaster.com

Online/Phone orders will incur additional fees. Children 24 months and under sitting on a lap do not need a ticket. For questions about ADA seating options, please call the arena box office at 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.