Zenprov Comedy’s ‘Leaf ’Em Laughing’ at Mary Fisher Theatre.

Not to be outdone, Sedona’s only Second City-trained improv group will make history as the first-ever pumpkin-spice-flavored comedy show titled “Leaf ’Em Laughing!” Join Zenprov Comedy at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona.

“We’ve been working all summer long with our Second-City improv coach Jessica Mitolo on new improv short-form games, and we can’t share the funny with our audience,” said Derek Dujardin, director of Zenprov Comedy.

“I work with improv troupes from all over the world, and Zenprov is one my favs,” said Jessica Mitolo, associate artistic director at Second City in Chicago. “Since 2020, I’ve had the pleasure of coaching them through a creative renaissance. They are a true ensemble that inhabits that sweet spot of being silly and insightful. A joy and a treat not to be missed.”

If you’ve never been to a Zenprov Comedy show before, it is much like the improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” but the troupe performs both fast-paced short-form improv games and sometimes a Chicago-style long-form improvisation. Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is rehearsed or scripted beforehand. It’s all made up in the moment based on your suggestions. This Sedona favorite is known for tapping into the rich source material from living in a community steeped in spiritual seeking, UFOs, vortexes, psychics, radical vegans, and endless roundabouts.

Although Zenprov may start in the woo-woo culture of Sedona, their otherworldly performances are grounded in rock-solid improv work, inventive satire, and their constant search for truths hidden within the great Cosmic Giggle.

Zenprov Comedy troupe comprises Derek Dujardin, Shaeri Richards, Chris Redish, Nathaniel Montgomery, Shaunn Cochran, Betty Testa, Linda Roemer and Mary Carder.

This one-night-only performance may sell out, so please purchase tickets early. Tickets are $15 and can be reserved at SedonaFilmFestival.com or the box office. Beer, wine and snacks are available at the venue. Shows are PG-13. Visit ZenprovComedy.com to learn more and to see a complete upcoming event schedule.

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is located across the street from the Harkins Movie Theater at 2030 St. Rt. 89A. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show runs approximately 90 minutes.