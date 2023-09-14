1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash on Cornville Road

At least one person was injured when a vehicle allegedly ran into the back of a line of vehicles on Cornville Road Wednesday at around 7:10 a.m.

According to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, John T. Baker, of Rimrock, rear-ended another vehicle in a construction zone. He was allegedly traveling over 65 mph in a 35 mph construction zone. The impact damaged three vehicles in front of him, YCSO stated.

A section of Cornville Road has been undergoing improvements, leading to slow or stopped traffic through the work zone.

An ambulance transported Baker to the hospital with possible spinal injuries. When hospital staff alerted YCSO to possible alcohol impairment, deputies obtained blood evidence. They cited Baker, who remained hospitalized, on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and excessive speed in a work safety zone with workers present.

The other drivers and passengers involved in the incident refused medical attention at the scene, YCSO stated. Because two of the vehicles belonged to the same roofing company, the employees were later directed by the company to be evaluated at the hospital.

Two vehicles had to be towed from the crash site.

Information provided by YCSO.