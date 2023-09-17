OFFERS
Sun, Sept. 17
Obituary: Craig A. Tinlin

Craig A. Tinlin

Craig A. Tinlin

Originally Published: September 17, 2023 midnight

Craig A. Tinlin

1961 - 2023

Craig A. Tinlin passed away in his sleep Sept. 9, 2023 on the family farm in Camp Verde, Arizona. He was 62 years of age, born Aug. 11, 1961.

Craig graduated from Camp Verde High School and joined the military shortly thereafter. During his 12 years in the Marine Corps, he traveled around the world including in Europe, Norway, Okinawa, Korea, and the Philippines. He was deployed to conflict zones in Beirut, Lebanon and Panama. He was a rifle marksman and at one time served as a rifle range instructor. Between his service and vocation as a truck driver he visited all 50 states.

Craig loved to laugh and joke and generally give people a hard time. He kept a close circle of friends that he loved dearly. While he suffered from various ailments, his passing was unexpected, and his family and friends are deeply grieved to have lost him so suddenly and so soon.

He is survived by his father Richard Tinlin, brother Jim (Lisa), Bryan, and Dan (Julie) Tinlin, nephews Chris, Chase, Benjamin, Joe, and Zach Tinlin, and nieces Jessica (Barker), Katherine, Sarah, and Anja Tinlin.

Craig will be laid to rest in Carpinteria, California next to his mother and grandmother. A memorial will be held in Camp Verde on a date yet to be determined.

Information provided by the family.

