14th Annual Sedona Winefest Comes to Posse Grounds Park

The 14th Annual Sedona Winefest will be at Posse Grounds Park in Sedona on September 23 and 24. The festival features wines from the Verde Valley and around the state of Arizona as well as live music, local artisans, food trucks and other industry vendors.

“We have a really great lineup of wineries and music this year,” said Paula Woolsey, Vice President of the Verde Valley Wine Consortium. “The Sedona Winefest is a great chance to try local Verde Valley wines as well as wines from other areas of Arizona. There are also opportunities to try new releases from all over the state and talk to winemakers. Wines can be purchased to take home and visitors can taste wines and ask questions of the winemakers before deciding what they’d like to buy.”

The lineup includes award winning vineyards from all three of Arizona’s wine growing regions including Alcantara, Arizona Stronghold, Bodega Pierce, Caduceus/Merkin , Chateau Tumbleweed, Cella Winery, Copper Horse Vineyard, Coronado Vineyards, Cove Mesa Vineyards, Da Vines Vineyard, Elgin Winery, Four Tails Vineyard, High Lonesome Vineyards, Grand Canyon Wine Co., Javelina Leap, Laramita Cellars, Oak Creek Winery, Omphalos Winery, Page Springs Cellars, Southwest Wine Center, Su Vino Winery and 1764 Vineyards.

“For the first time this year,” said Woolsey, “we’ll also have THAT Brewery as well as Diamond Distillery, Elgin Distillery and Seedlip non-alcoholic cocktails. We wanted to add something for the non-wine drinkers in the crowd. People have asked for beer for years and we had THAT Brewery at the Verde Valley Winefest in May. Theirs was one of the busiest booths so we’re bringing them to Sedona Winefest. We think there’s enough interest to try it.”

Entertainment on Saturday will feature DJ Pablonious Fun and Moon Tsunami. The popular Verde Valley band The Naughty Bits will perform on Sunday. “We’re so happy to have them back this year,” said Woolsey.

There will also be a Kick Off Party at Sound Bites Grill at The Shops at Pinon Point on Friday, September 22. “This will be a fundraiser for the Verde Valley Wine Consortium,” said Woolsey. The event will feature musicians Will Donato, Blake Aaron and Michael Paul. Tickets for Friday night are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6108221?date=2390239.

Advance tickets for Sedona Winefest are $35 per person and include festival access, a commemorative tasting glass and eight wine tasting tickets. Additional tasting tickets can be purchased on site. Tickets at the gate will be $45. Non-wine drinkers can purchase a general admission tickets for $10 per person and children under 18 are complimentary when accompanied by an adult. To purchase tickets for the Winefest, visit www.sedonawinefest.com

“This festival continually brings in wine lovers from across the nation and is a huge draw for the city that celebrates a myriad of things that makes Sedona such a unique destination,” said Sedona Winefest Founder Sandy Moriarty. “We look forward to making this year better than ever and enjoying all that Sedona has to offer in a setting unlike any other.”

Cindy Cole is a freelancer for the Independent. She is a writer, editor, photographer and artist. Reach her at cindycole@live.com.