'Deconstructing The Beatles: Abbey Road, Side 2' on Sept. 28 presented by SIFF

Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present ‘Deconstructing The Beatles: Abbey Road, Side 2’ on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

This popular nine-show series — featuring composer/producer and The Beatles historian Scott Freiman — is returning to Sedona in September in preparation for Freiman coming in person in early October to present three brand new Deconstructing The Beatles programs live at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The Beatles’ Abbey Road, Side 2 is a masterpiece filled with classic Beatles songs, such as ‘Come Together,’ ‘Something,” and ‘Here Comes the Sun.’ George Martin told the Beatles to think “symphonically,” and they responded by creating the remarkable side two song suite.

Abbey Road was the last time that the Beatles recorded together at EMI Studios — soon-to-be-christened Abbey Road Studios after the album’s release. Despite the bittersweet atmosphere that surrounded the recording sessions, The Beatles’ outstanding songs and performances together with George Martin’s orchestrations produced an album that continues to be regarded as one of the best albums ever created.

Abbey Road, Side 2 is full of beauty and mystery. Scott Freiman insisted on dedicating individual lectures to each side so audiences can truly journey track-by-track.



Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles. He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions. His multimedia presentations transport his audiences into Abbey Road Studio with anecdotes about The Beatles' recording sessions, allowing fans to experience the evolution of The Beatles' groundbreaking albums and songs.

Freiman’s lectures have entertained audiences of musicians and non-musicians alike, from pre-teenagers to octogenarians. Once you've attended one of Scott's presentations, you'll never listen to The Beatles or any other music the same way again!

Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.