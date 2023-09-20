Awakening Foundation announces the dates of TobyMac’s Hits Deep 2024 Tour. Supported by K-LOVE, Air1, Altrua Healthshare, and Food for the Hungry, the 30-city run kicks off on January 26 and will run through March 23, including a stop in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena on February 3, 2024.

Now in its 9th year, you do not want to miss this unforgettable night of pure energy when TobyMac will be joined by many of today’s top artists, including Cory Asbury, Mac Powell, Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick, and Terrian. Every act on this legendary tour will have you on your feet singing your heart out and experiencing the power of music.

“Hits Deep Tour is my favorite time of the year,” TobyMac shares. “Not only do I get to see the people in over 30 states but I get to hang out backstage with some of my favorite artists. It’s a diverse night of music that hits deep featuring six different artists and their music. The songs people know and sing along with because they were played on radio, hit songs all night long.”

Tickets for Hits Deep 2024 go on sale Friday, September 22 at 9:00 AM. Get your tickets at: wakeningevents.com/hitsdeep. Mark your calendars, gather your family and friends, and get ready to experience faith, fun, and inspiration like never before!

ABOUT AWAKENING FOUNDATION: The Awakening Foundation exists to share the message of hope and resources with individuals and families in local and international communities by bringing together artists, fans, and like-minded organizations through live events and missional endeavors to serve and empower those in need. All Awakening Foundation events are powered by Awakening Events. Consistently ranked among the top promoters in America and reaching No. 1 in the world in total tickets sold, Awakening Events is a leader in the live faith-based entertainment industry. Be sure to find out more at AwakeningFoundation.com.

