OTCA announces 16th fall season concerts

Old Town Center for the Arts is celebrating its 16th Season and has lined up renowned performers from around the World and right here in Arizona, for the Fall Concert season.

Before You Go... What: Fall Concert Season at OTCA When: Oct. through Dec. 2023 Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, Fifth Street & Main, Cottonwood How Much: tickets at oldtowncenter.org or www.showtix4u.com More Info: OldTownCenter.org 928-634-0940

“This may be our best season yet,” remarked Co-Director William Eaton. “Two of the finest Americana performers, Danni Nicholls from England and Sofia Talvik from Sweden, kick off the lineup in October. The ever popular ‘Zenprov Comedy’ troupe bring spoof, spooky, and scary to OTCA with their creative improv comedy expressions for a special Halloween event, coached by a seasoned Second City alum from Chicago.

Danni Nicholls on world tour, in concert at OTCA

Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m.

Come celebrate OTCA’s 16th Season with a special Season Opening Concert by Americana Music Association Nominee Danni Nicholls, Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. Danni is making a special stop in Cottonwood on her World Tour.

Hailing from Bedfordshire, England, growing up on the American roots music of her Anglo-Indian grandmother’s record collection, singer/songwriter Danni Nicholls has been paving her way in UK Americana for over a decade, building a loyal fan base and much critical praise.

With the wind still in her sails from three consecutive Americana Music Association UK award nominations (Album, Artist and Song of the year in 2017, 2018 & 2020 respectively) plus extensive tours and opening slots with the likes of The Secret Sisters, Shakin' Stevens and Lucinda Williams, Danni, her powerful, arresting voice and her dynamically poetic original songs are ever-gaining presence and reach.

As a child, Danni dreamed of travelling to Nashville, her ‘spiritual home’ as she describes it. After a chance meeting of musician and producer Chris Donohue who was in the UK performing with Emmylou Harris at the time, Danni’s dream came true and she was invited to make a record with Chris and the cream of Nashville’s crop in East Nashville which resulted in 2012’s ‘A Little Redemption’. The pair went on to make ‘Mockingbird Lane’ together in 2015. Both albums garnered rave reviews and feature some of Danni’s musical heroes including Al Perkins (Dolly Parton, The Rolling Stones) Will Kimbrough (Emmylou Harris) and Steve Fishell (Albert Lee, Wille Nelson).

From Sweden: Sofia Talvik in Concert

Saturday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Zenprov Comedy’s ‘Unsafe Spacey Spaces’

Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.

ZAZU West in Concert

Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

Arizona Highwaymen Tribute Band in Concert - Featuring the Music of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson

Saturday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

John Jorgenson Quintet

Saturday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.