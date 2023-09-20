SIFF presents ‘Gold Run’ premiere Sept. 22-28

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Gold Run’ showing Sept. 22-28 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

He's not the bravest of men, but he's given a great responsibility and an enormous task - to get the whole Norwegian gold reserve away from the Germans during the invasion of Norway during the outbreak of WW2.

‘Gold Run’ is the extraordinary true story of a WW2 top-secret mission that shaped a nation’s destiny.

In April 1940, German soldiers descended upon Oslo with three targets: the King, the government and Norway’s gold reserves. Within only a few hours, parliamentary secretary Fredrik Haslund brings together an unlikely team, including his sister, a veteran of the Spanish Civil War, bankers, truck drivers, and a famous poet.

Their mission is to move 40 tons of gold across the country to reach an Allied shipping convoy, outsmarting and evading the approaching Nazi forces.

‘Gold Run’ is a mesmerizing story of resistance and heroism.

Showtimes will be Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.; Sunday and Thursday, Sept. 24 and 28 at 3:30 p.m.; and Monday and Wednesday, Sept. 25 and 27 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.