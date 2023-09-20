SIFF presents ‘My Sailor, My Love’ premiere Sept. 22-28

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘My Sailor, My Love’ showing Sept. 22-28 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

Discover the heartwarming festival crowd-pleaser that is charming audiences and critics: ‘My Sailor, My Love’.

Howard (James Cosmo) is a widowed sailor living alone on the coast of Ireland and struggling to care for himself. His daughter, Grace (Catherine Walker), hires Annie (Bríd Brennan) to help out around the house. Though Howard initially rejects this imposition, Annie’s charm and gentle care win him over, and the two fall in love.

Annie’s large and loving family welcomes Howard into their lives, but these new relationships only serve to illuminate the depth of pain and hurt between Howard and Grace, who is facing challenges of her own. Grace’s resentment tears at Howard and Annie’s otherwise idyllic seaside love story.

This windswept drama deftly balances a universal family saga with a tender and timeless romance.

Showtimes will be Friday, Tuesday and Thursday, Sept. 22, 26 and 28 at 4 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.