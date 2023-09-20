SIFF presents ‘The Origin of Evil’ premiere Sept. 22-27

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘The Origin of Evil’ showing Sept. 22-27 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

A woman is sucked into a world of secrets and betrayal as the battle over her estranged father's massive estate reveals him to be more than the genial patriarch she'd assumed in the twisted satire ‘The Origin of Evil’.

In a luxurious seaside villa, a modest young woman finds herself in the company of a strange family: an unknown and wealthy father, his extravagant wife, his daughter, an ambitious woman, a rebellious teenager, and their creepy maid.

Someone is lying. Between suspicions and lies, a mystery grows and the evil spreads.

Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 22, 24 and 25 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 26 and 27 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.