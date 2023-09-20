SIFF presents ‘Radical Wolfe’ premiere Sept. 22-27

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Radical Wolfe’ showing Sept. 22-27 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

From a beat reporter at the Washington Post to an overnight sensation as the leader of the New Journalism movement, Tom Wolfe was at the forefront of reshaping how American stories are told.

Recognizing the importance of overlooked subcultures and communities, Wolfe documented everything from rural stock car drivers to hippies in Haight Ashbury to the Apollo Astronauts, and his ability to bridge cultural and class divides while tackling stories central to American Life was unique in fiction and non-fiction.

With a distinctive and oft-imitated style all his own, Wolfe’s body of work includes some of the most memorable and culturally impactful stories of the 20th century like The Right Stuff, The Bonfire of the Vanities, and A Man in Full.

‘Radical Wolfe’ is a deeply personal and illuminating look at the man inside the famous white suit, featuring conversations and interviews with those who knew him best, including Michael Lewis, Gay Talese, Lynn Nesbit, Terry McDonell, Tom Junod, Christopher Buckley, Niall Ferguson, and Alexandra Wolfe.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Monday, Sept. 22, 23 and 25 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 26 and 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival