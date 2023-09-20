Visions of a Wizard, Beer School, and Flashback at Main Stage this week

Thursday, Sept. 21, Visions of a Wizard is back at Main Stage. Get your groove on with this Tech House Milieu, music starts at 9 p.m. No cover, 21+.

Saturday, Sept. 23, Main Stage welcomes Flashback. Flashback will be bringing Classic Rock and R&B hits from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Come get your dance on. Music starts at 8 p.m. No cover, 21+.

Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m.

Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Main Stage hosts ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.



Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School, collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. This week, Beer School will be featuring Lumberyard Brewery from Flagstaff. For $5 per person, Beer School is an exciting way to experience five craft tastings of Lumberyard beers and earn an education about the brewery and their beers.