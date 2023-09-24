Obituary: Allen L. Sayward Jr.

Allen L. Sayward Jr.

1965 - 2023

Allen L. Sayward Jr. left us on Sept. 1, 2023.



He was preceded in death by his mother (Carolyn Jean Carper), his brother (John Matthew Sayward) and his father (Allen Loring Sayward Sr).

He is survived by his loving wife (Victoria Barber), his aunt (Karen Hamilton), his sister (Beverly Prince-Sayward) and his mother-in-law (Patricia Marshall).





He was a lover of anime and Asian soap operas.



He loved his family’s dog baby squirrel Jessie. She met him in heaven. They lost her in July.

He was a Navy veteran having served in Operation Desert Storm on the USS Okinawa.

He made his living in Logistics. Later in his life he was the editor of the Sweeper Times newsletter. He was an avid sweepstaker, having won several trips and lots of money prizes.

He greatly enjoyed the last years of his life with his devoted wife taking care of him. They spent everyday together, which was how they liked it.









Enjoy your time with your family, my love. I’ll miss you terribly.



