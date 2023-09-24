Obituary: Jean Davidson Nichol

Jean Davidson Nichol

1932 - 2023

Jean Davidson Nichols, 90, formerly of Wellington, Kansas: Dec. 25, 1932 - Sept. 8, 2023



Jean Davidson Nichols, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, peacefully passed away on Sept. 8, 2023, in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 90.



Born on Christmas day in 1932 in Wellington, Kansas, Jean was the daughter of Herb and Helen Davidson, and she was the youngest of three siblings. She attended Wellington Junior and Senior High School and graduated with the Class of 1950.



During her high school years, Jean’s life took a beautiful turn when she met the love of her life, Ron Nichols. Their love story spanned an incredible 71 years, beginning with their wedding on June 21, 1952. After Ron’s graduation from college, he enlisted in the Air Force, leading them to various locations, including Georgia and Kansas. Through these early years, they forged lifelong friendships, and Jean cared for their daughters while supporting Ron’s Air Force career.



In 1957, Ron and Jean joined Virgil and Margaret Nichols in the family business back in Wellington. Nichols Electric was established in 1926, and was known for its exceptional service, offering Frigidaire appliances, Zenith electronics and Lennox heating/air conditioning to the community. Jean took charge of bookkeeping responsibilities while attending to the needs of customers.



After 64 years in business, Ron and Jean made the decision to close Nichols Electric in 1990 to follow their shared passion of camping and travel.



The couple sold their home and embarked on a 17-year journey as full-time RVers, traversing the country, creating cherished memories, and forging enduring friendships. Their adventures took them to the far reaches of the western United States, Alaska, Canada, and New Brunswick. During most summers, they enjoyed being campground hosts at Lightner Creek Campground in Durango, Colorado, where they had the opportunity to spend time with their daughter and her family.

Eventually, they settled in Cottonwood, Arizona, just south of the beautiful Sedona region.



In 2020, they moved to Conroe, Texas to be close to their son David and his family.



Jean leaves behind an enduring legacy of love, strength, and dedication to her family, her community, and her church. She instilled in her family a profound love for the outdoors, the importance of cherished relationships, and the value of unwavering principles.



Jean’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends, a testament to a life well-lived, filled with love, adventure, values that truly matter and a commitment to Jesus. Jean is reunited in eternal peace with her parents Herb and Helen Davidson, and daughter, Vicky D. Nichols.





She is survived by her loving husband, Ron Nichols, sister Joyce Watson, brother Ken Davidson and spouse Barbara, daughter Cindy Scholfield, son David Nichols and spouse Robin, grandchildren Allison Nichols and spouse Andrew Corrigan, Candice Nichols, Dustin Scholfield, Tyler Scholfield and spouse Katie, and great-grandchild Elyse Scholfield.



A celebration of life will be held in the future in Wellington, Kansas.



If you care to leave a message please visit cashnerconroe.com





