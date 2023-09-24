OFFERS
Obituary: Marji Ware

Marji Ware

Marji Ware

Originally Published: September 24, 2023 8 a.m.

Marji Ware

1934 - 2023

Marji Ware, 89, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed into heaven peacefully Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. She was born in Cottonwood on March, 4, 1934, to the late Robert and Zelma Love.

Marji met her beloved husband of 60 years, Hoover Ware, at age 16, while attending Cottonwood HS. Marji loved Jesus, her family, and her church. She was the most amazing cook, and had the biggest heart. She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and friend.

Marji is survived by her children Charles Ware, Kathy Ware, Nancy Ware-Ross, and Cindy Millar. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1, at Verde Community Church, 102 S. Willard St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marji’s name to Verde Christian Academy. Condolences may be shared with the family at buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

