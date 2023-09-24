Obituary: Marji Ware
Marji Ware
1934 - 2023
Marji Ware, 89, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed into heaven peacefully Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. She was born in Cottonwood on March, 4, 1934, to the late Robert and Zelma Love.
Marji met her beloved husband of 60 years, Hoover Ware, at age 16, while attending Cottonwood HS. Marji loved Jesus, her family, and her church. She was the most amazing cook, and had the biggest heart. She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and friend.
Marji is survived by her children Charles Ware, Kathy Ware, Nancy Ware-Ross, and Cindy Millar. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1, at Verde Community Church, 102 S. Willard St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marji’s name to Verde Christian Academy. Condolences may be shared with the family at buelerfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Cottonwood fires police chief after 4-month leave
- Cottonwood man reports being shot
- Behind-the-scenes glimpse of Cottonwood police chief’s firing
- Former restaurant manager sentenced for stealing
- 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash on Cornville Road
- Obituary: Craig A. Tinlin
- UPDATE: DPS names local victim in fatal crash
- Westcott announces retirement as Mingus superintendent
- Deion Sanders Provides Timeline For Colorado’s Travis Hunter After Injury
- VWs invade Jerome this weekend
- Cottonwood fires police chief after 4-month leave
- UPDATE: DPS names local victim in fatal crash
- Anheuser-Busch CEO speaks out on Bud Light with no apology
- 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash on Cornville Road
- Cottonwood man gets 50 years in prison in child porn case
- It's Amore! All About Giada De Laurentiis' Boyfriend Shane Farley and Ex-Husband Todd Thompson
- 2 killed in crash on State Route 179
- Drag show fight ‘bad for Cottonwood,’ says local business owner
- Cottonwood man reports being shot
- Sedona woman dies in Bryce Canyon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: