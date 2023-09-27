Birds are on the move; so is NAAS!

Join Kay Hawklee, NAAS President, to learn about the fascinating new tools that track migrating birds. How many birds crossed Yavapai County on the night of Sept. 27? We will show and tell you using the BirdCast live data feed. Learn how even specific species can be predicted to be on the move.

It’s the era of cutting-edge tools in tracking bird migration. And Northern Arizona Audubon Society (NAAS) is getting into the game in a big way. Our future Motus Wildlife Tracking Stations will be the first in Northern Arizona. Become informed at this, our annual meeting, about how our members and volunteers have stepped up to protect birds. As we help change the world of bird research, we can say that our Audubon Chapter is one to be proud of – let’s keep it going!

The event will be on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Sedona Public Library. ‘Cookies & conversation’ at 5:30 p.m. Program starts at 6 p.m. All invited.