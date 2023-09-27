Jerome’s Art in the Park is back Sept. 30

The Jerome Chamber of Commerce Art in the Park celebrations have proven to be so much fun that we’re doing another one. Saturday, Sept. 30, from noon to 5 p.m., we’ll have the easels set up and professional painters creating new works of art in the park for your enjoyment.

Of course, we’ll also have live music. The Invincible Grins will be providing their fun takes on their eclectic rock and roll tunes from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Toxic Positivity, mountain-rockers from Flagstaff, will take the stage from 2 to 5 p.m. and are guaranteed to set your toes to tapping. Stilt-Walker Deborah Williams will help fill the park with childlike enthusiasm and joy.

The Mad Honey Food Truck will be on site.

And The Painted Turtle Face Painting ladies will assure that that the kids have a truly special time of it. But the focal point of the event will be the creation of unique art by a unique group of artists.

Michael Gallagher has become a real favorite in Jerome for his art, cartoons, and kids programs, and will join us once again. Of course, Michael didn’t have to wait until he moved to Jerome in 2009 to establish his reputation. He is well-known worldwide for his extensive cartooning credits. He wrote the first Sonic the Hedgehog and created many more issues. He is particularly recognized for designing front and back covers for MAD Magazine and his many ‘Spy vs Spy’ cartoons. He created three years of Guardians of the Galaxy and many other publications.

Another Jerome artist, Damian Gomes, will be joining us once again this Saturday. An abstract figurative artist, he works primarily in oil and acrylic and tends to focus his energy toward unique macabre, sensual, and darkly comic human images.

Painter and sculptor Richard Faye is based in Clarkdale. Like most of us, he took a while to get here. He was born in Pittsburgh and went to Atlanta to study at the Atlanta College of Art under Kristopher Meadows and Eula Ginsburg. He later moved to Taos and became part of the art community there before moving here in 2008. As he puts it, "I have always been intrigued by figure; the shape of trees, flowers, animals and especially the human figure. Imagination along with physically seeing or touching brought to fruition using some medium like stone, paper, wood, clay, oils and lots of color and contrast. Hence what I painted or sculpted can be experienced as well as seen."

That’s just a few of the 15 artists who will be painting in the park this week. Join us Saturday to see them all and join in the fun. It’s all free, of course.