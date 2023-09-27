Music in the Stacks features Joe Feldman

Camp Verde Community Library’s next free Special Concert Series is Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., featuring Joe Feldman.

Joe Feldman is a singer-songwriter-acoustic guitarist based in Phoenix. He first discovered his love for folk music when he heard the music of Bob Dylan and The Byrds. He developed his musical skills through song leading in the early 1980s.



At this concert, you will surely hear some folk-rock songs, as well as country, classic jazz and blues selections. Joe currently plays gigs at farmers markets, folk festivals, and fairs around Arizona.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N. Black Bridge Road just off Montezuma Castle Highway. The library is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m-7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s webpage at campverde.az.gov/cvcl or call 928-554-8380 during library open hours.

Information provided by CVCL.